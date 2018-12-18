As a crucial vote on the Senate's criminal justice reform bill looms, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott on Tuesday introduced an amendment that would withhold federal money from states that fail to maintain data on officer-involved shootings.

The junior Republican from South Carolina authored the Walter Scott Notification Act, named for the motorist who was shot and killed by a North Charleston police officer after fleeing a traffic stop.

Scott's amendment stipulates that any state receiving federal law-enforcement funding must collect and preserve key data tied to such incidents, including name, race, description of the event and overall circumstances that led to the weapon being discharged, Scott's office said.

States that do not comply could be subject to a 10-percent reduction in federal grant funds, the amendment states.

Today, I’m introducing the Walter Scott Notification Act as an amendment to the #FirstStepAct in honor of Walter Scott from my hometown of North Charleston. I have no doubt that it will keep both our law enforcement officers and our communities safer. https://t.co/COhzzURLp4 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) December 18, 2018

"This week’s criminal justice reform package provides us with an amazing opportunity to ensure the scales of justice are weighted equally for all Americans," Scott said in a statement.

"By giving us a deeper understanding of situations that lead to officer-related shootings, I believe the Walter Scott Notification Act can keep both our law enforcement officers and our communities safer," he added.

Walter Scott, the amendment's namesake, was shot April 4, 2015, by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, who later pleaded guilty to violating Walter Scott's civil rights. Slager is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Sen. Scott and Walter Scott are not related.