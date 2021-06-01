U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace's home vandalized with political graffiti

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, reported that her home was defaced with spray painted political symbols and profanity early Memorial Day.

The congresswoman took to Twitter early the morning of June 1 to report what had happened.

"In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity," Mace wrote. "Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics."

This is the second time she's been the victim of vandalism in the past year.

In October, someone scratched a profanity into Mace's car as she, a Republican congressional candidate at the time, prepared for her final debate with then-Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham.

She would go on to an upset victory at the polls just over a month later.

"We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs," Mace wrote, regarding the recent vandalism. "I sincerely appreciate law enforcement doing all they can to find the criminal trespassers. … There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism."

She also posted pictures of what appeared to be symbols and messages in black spray paint.

Among the messages were profanity, "Pass the Pro Act," "no gods," "no masters," and the capital letter "A" within a circle — a symbol most commonly associated with anarchism.

Mace's Republican colleagues took to Twitter in her support.

Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, tweeted, “I’m so sorry Nancy. I hate that your children had to see that.”

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., noted, "Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society. Praying for you, the kids, and our community. I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon."