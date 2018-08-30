All lanes of U.S. 17A at Black Tom Road are blocked in both directions following a fatal crash Thursday morning, authorities said.
The affected portion of the road is just south of Moncks Corner, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said.
Dylan Jacob Thomas, 21, of Summerville, died after his vehicle was struck at the intersection of Black Tom Road and Highway 17A, the coroner added. His death was ruled accidental.
The driver in the other vehicle, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital.
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and S.C. Highway Patrol officials are investigating, and details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.