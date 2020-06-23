Tyson closing last SC plant, shuttering Columbia pork facility with 150 workers

COLUMBIA — Tyson Foods is shuttering a Columbia pork plant that made taco meat and pizza toppings, causing 150 workers to join the already high unemployment ranks in the Palmetto State as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The global coronavirus pandemic did not influence the decision to close, according to spokesman Worth Sparkman, and the company declined to provide information on where it might make its Columbia-based product lines in the future.

"After much consideration and as part of ongoing efforts to increase efficiency in our business, we plan to discontinue operations at our Columbia, S.C., plant in mid-August. We’ve made this very difficult decision in order to continue focusing on and investing in strategic growth priorities," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, South Carolina recorded roughly 22,734 new jobless claims between May 31 and June 6.

The Columbia closure comes on the heels of another Tyson facility in Easley, called Chef's Pantry, in late March.

Sparkman attributed that closure to "changing product needs, the age of the facility and the prohibitive cost of renovation." There had been 240 employees working at the Easley facility.

With these two closures, Tyson will no longer have a factory in South Carolina.

The Tyson plant closure is also the second major closure to hit the Capital City area in recent months.

Japanese automotive supplier Akebono Brake Corp. announced plans to shutter its West Columbia plant by September due to slumping sales in the U.S. At the brake plant, 351 workers will lose their jobs because of the shutdown.

The Midlands factory, which opened in 1999, makes disc brake calipers. Akebono also had plans to close a plant in Clarkesville, Tenn., that makes disc brake calipers, disc rotors and drum brakes this summer.