Two years after Lee prison riot, still no criminal charges filed in deaths of 7 inmates

BISHOPVILLE — Two years have passed since inmates slipped past Michael Milledge's unlocked cell door at Lee Correctional Institution, stabbed him to death and set off a melee that left seven prisoners dead, dozens severely wounded and hundreds traumatized by what they saw that night.

Still, no criminal charges have been filed. Dozens of lawsuits linger. A severe staff shortage persists, now exacerbated by the coronavirus. And dozens of inmates who remain under investigation for the killings or who were wounded languish in restrictive housing units, alone and rarely allowed outside. Several told The Post and Courier that no law enforcement agent has come to interview them.

Attorney James B. Moore III represents the family of Eddie Gaskins, a 32-year-old Berkeley County man who'd arrived at Lee barely two weeks before his death in the killing spree. His lawsuit is among three dozen filed against the S.C. Department of Corrections by the wounded and loved ones of those who died in America's deadliest prison violence in a generation.

Like many, he is frustrated by the lack of action.

"This entire event was captured on video inside of a maximum-security prison — yet no indictments. Frankly, the family of Mr. Gaskins is losing confidence that justice will prevail through the criminal system," Moore said.

Attorney Bakari Sellers represents the estate of Joshua Jenkins, one of three men slashed, bludgeoned and left to die at a fence outside his housing unit. About 20 inmates fleeing the violence scaled the fence, topped with bundles of razor wire, while attackers slashed their backs and legs.

Two years later, he still sees the same staff shortages, access to homemade weapons and gangs operating inside prison walls that contributed to the violence.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I got an alert on my phone that there'd been another riot," Sellers said.

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, who said he can't comment on the status of the investigation, agreed that staff shortages remain a major problem. However, he said the agency has made substantial changes at Lee. Serious assaults have plummeted since the riot, and no inmates have been killed.

"The numbers tell the story," he said.

Struggling to change

A Post and Courier investigation published in December detailed how the brutality at Lee exploded between gangs in one housing unit, then spread to two others as members of three powerful gangs retaliated against each other across the prison's dangerous West Yard.

Reporters collected thousands of pages of records, interviewed experts and prison staff, and communicated with more than 100 inmates who either witnessed the violence or were touched by it. The investigation found key contributors to what happened:

A lack of correctional officers to enforce even basic security.

Gangs allowed to operate with virtual impunity.

A mass transfer of dangerous rival gang members into Lee just months before the melee.

Ineffective door locks, particularly in one unit, that allowed inmates to move at will.

Afterward, Gov. Henry McMaster called for $100 million more in his new budget proposal to fund prison staff raises and security upgrades, then used his State of the State to make the case: “We are all aware of the struggles facing the men and women working at our Department of Corrections: contraband, violence, gangs, staffing shortages, health care deficiencies. This must change,” he said.

And Stirling is again asking state legislators for hundreds of millions of dollars more to improve prisons. Indeed, last month, the House passed a budget that provided his agency an added $140 million, including $100 million for safety and security upgrades.

But within days, the budget became moot.

As the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a wave of closures and business reductions, the economy nosedived. On Thursday, state fiscal experts predicted the economic shutdown will shrink the nearly $1.9 billion surplus that the House budget relied on to $750 million, depending on how the virus plays out from here.

With so much uncertainty, legislators intend to pass a continuing resolution that will keep state government — including prisons — operating at the same spending level as the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. They plan to return in late summer or fall to craft a budget once the crisis has passed and the economic outlook becomes clearer.

Yet, it's a near certainty that Corrections will see far less than originally expected.

“As always, we’ll do what we can with what we have,” Stirling said.

The coronavirus also has exacerbated prison staff shortages. Some workers are leery after seeing reports of outbreaks in other states' prisons. As of late Friday, South Carolina prison officials reported no inmates had tested positive, although 18 institutional staff had.

An emergency notice, issued by the agency on March 26, said it was short by almost 900 officers — about one-third of its front-line security workforce — and didn’t have the staff to handle recruiting new job candidates while the coronavirus sweeps the state.

One inmate at Lee told The Post and Courier last week that men in his large housing unit were locked in their cells at 7:30 p.m., often without an officer anywhere inside the building due to a lack of staff. If he or his roommate, an older man, had a health problem, or if another inmate attacked a roommate, nobody would know until the morning head count.

Stirling denied that inmates were being left unsupervised overnight.

"Nothing has changed since the riot — nothing," the inmate said.

The American Civil Liberties Union in the state, which has lobbied hard for improved prison conditions, agreed. Attorney Shirene Hansotia, the group's criminal justice policy counsel, worried that the pandemic is worsening existing problems.

"Two years ago, South Carolina experienced the largest loss of life in a prison riot in the past 25 years, and yet sadly, very little has changed," Hansotia said. "Every day, the ACLU receives cries for help from individuals with loved ones incarcerated in SCDC."

She urged Gov. Henry McMaster to release vulnerable inmates, including those with serious medical conditions, the elderly and pregnant women. That would better protect the inmates from contracting the virus and free up staff to fill gaps where they are more needed, she said.

McMaster has yet to go along with that proposal.

Corrections has struggled to fill officer positions for years. The high stress and low state-funded pay was not as appealing as more desirable job opportunities created by an expanding statewide economy.

As a result, according to inmates and various lawsuits related to the Lee killings, it had become common for one officer to man an entire housing unit of 256 inmates alone.

"For years we watched as staffing levels fell and they lost control of their prisons," an inmate at Lee recently wrote to The Post and Courier. "Everyone anticipated a catastrophe. We were only surprised it didn't happen sooner. The next time bomb may not take as long to explode."

Special prosecutor hired

A year ago, prison officials and the local solicitor's office hired two big legal guns to serve as special prosecutors in the Lee riot: Knox McMahon and Kathryn Luck Campbell.

McMahon is a former circuit judge; Campbell is a former 5th Circuit prosecutor.

“This case demands a tremendous amount of resources and expertise, and this team has the years of experience to handle this prosecution,” Stirling said at the time.

The move added resource heft to the large and complex case being handled by a rural prosecutor's office. Lee prison sits in the judicial circuit headed up by 3rd Circuit Solicitor Ernest Finney III, son of former S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest Finney Jr.

Since April 2019, the corrections agency has reimbursed Sumter County nearly $190,000 for prosecution of the case.

Finney did not respond to requests for comment on the status of the investigation, which faces a number of challenges, including inmates and staff who are reluctant to talk for fear of retribution against them or family members.

One organization reviewed the violence, but its findings have been kept from the public. An audit by the Association of State Correctional Administrators, obtained by The Post and Courier, describes failures in how prison officials handled the incident and responded afterward, including ways that could hamper the investigation.

“Documentation of the entire event was poor," the report says.

Attorney Moore, who represents Gaskins' family, said he also is concerned that the special prosecutors were picked and paid for by the Corrections Department. He wants the Attorney General’s Office or another independent agency to intervene and explore criminal liability, not only on the inmates' part but also prison leaders.

His colleague, Scott C. Evans, agreed. "The public should ask why SCDC has chosen to handle the investigation and prosecution in this manner, rather than using the normal channels," Evans said.

Meanwhile, The Post and Courier recently interviewed a half-dozen inmates under investigation or who were seriously wounded, and nearly all said they had not been interviewed by investigators.

One who remains under investigation for the killings told the newspaper that he's been held in restrictive housing for almost two years now, rarely allowed outside his cell much less outdoors.

"Mental health is a major issue back here," he said. "We're basically just sitting in lockup. It's bad. If you're going to charge me, charge me."

Making changes

Two years later, the overall vibe of Lee, which sits off a two-lane road in rural Bishopville, remains forlorn: institutional concrete slab buildings, ballpark lights and rusty fences with razor wire.

But in some ways, Lee is different than it was on April 15, 2018, when the violence exploded. The prison had 23 serious assaults of inmates and staff by this time in 2018. So far this year, there have been seven.

While the prison’s West Yard still houses inmates deemed more troublesome, Corrections officials have introduced character-based programs into its East Yard. They try to motivate inmates to do better while giving them tools to do so. As of this month, 314 inmates at Lee are in character units and programs.

Prison-wide, officials also have added a range of new security measures, including improved body-scanning devices to detect contraband, drone-detection technology to spot contraband drop-offs, 50-foot golf course netting to prevent people from tossing over contraband and a new locking system in a dorm where inmates used to overpower the doors at will.

In addition, a sweeping new inmate classification system, put in place in February, gives officials more discretion in moving inmates to less-restrictive prisons — if they keep clean behavior records. It could cut Lee’s population.

Violence, though, hasn't gone away. On April 2, an officer was stabbed and seriously injured in the last dorm where the killing spree exploded two years ago. He was hospitalized but later discharged and is recovering at home.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.