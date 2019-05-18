Two people were injured after a boat crashed in Goose Creek early Saturday night.
The crash occurred sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. near Bushy Park Boat Landing, said Robert McCullough, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which is investigating the incident.
Four people were aboard the boat at the time of the crash, McCullough said. Injuries suffered by two of the passengers were not considered life-threatening. The other two people aboard the boat were not injured.
Further information was not available on Saturday.