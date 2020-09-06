Two teens wounded in North Charleston shooting

Two teens were wounded in a Sunday evening shooting in North Charleston, police said.
Around 6 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the parking lot of a Waffle House at 6907 Dorchester Rd. in reference to a shooting, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
They didn't find any victims or suspects. But a short time later, two teens showed up at an area urgent care facility seeking treatment, he said.
The two individuals, a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, were then transported to MUSC for further treatment, Deckard said.
Police said they had no additional information to provide on the case.