You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two teens wounded in North Charleston shooting

  • Updated
North Charleston Police (copy)

Two teens were wounded in a Sunday evening shooting in North Charleston, police said.

Around 6 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the parking lot of a Waffle House at 6907 Dorchester Rd. in reference to a shooting, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

They didn't find any victims or suspects. But a short time later, two teens showed up at an area urgent care facility seeking treatment, he said.

The two individuals, a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, were then transported to MUSC for further treatment, Deckard said.

Police said they had no additional information to provide on the case.

Reach Glenn Smith at 843-937-5556. Follow him on Twitter @glennsmith5.

Tags

Watchdog/Public Service Editor

Glenn Smith is editor of the Watchdog and Public Service team and helped write the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, “Till Death Do Us Part.” He is a Connecticut native and a longtime crime reporter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News