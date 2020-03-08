Two suspects charged with North Charleston shooting of 24-year-old woman

A man and a woman have been arrested for the shooting of a 24-year-old woman in February, police said.

Kareem Alikie Fryar, 24, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Britany Shantel Williams, 26, was charged with obstruction of justice. They were arrested Sunday after being connected to a dispute at a hotel in Berkeley County.

Elizabeth Aldridge of Charleston was shot Feb. 20 in front of a North Charleston apartment building on Pine Ridge Circle. Police found her bleeding from a gunshot wound in the door frame of a vehicle, according to an incident report.

First responders attempted CPR, but she died at the scene.

A bond hearing for Fryar and Williams will be held Monday, police said.