Two North Charleston residents are facing criminal charges in connection with an incident that resulted in a Summerville police officer firing his weapon and injuring the suspects.
Gleenwood Redden, 20, faces one count of attempted murder, said Lt. Thomas Peterson, a Summerville Police Department spokesman on Saturday. Xavier Hunter, 19, faces one count of breaking into motor vehicles.
The shooting happened after authorities received reports of vehicle break-ins before 3 a.m. on Friday.
While in the White Gables subdivision, an officer spotted a car and got out of his police cruiser, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting.
As the officer approached the vehicle, it sped up and hit him, according to Thom Berry, a SLED spokesman. The officer fired shots, which injured both suspects.
The car crashed nearby in the area of Hawthorne Avenue and White Gables Drive.
After crashing, Redden fled on foot and Hunter was detained at the scene, suffering a gunshot wound to his leg, Peterson said. Redden was found at a later point and taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Both suspects were released from Trident on Saturday and charged, Peterson said. They are being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
The officer was treated at Summerville Medical Center.
The 2015 Post and Courier analysis "Shots Fired" studied more than 200 cases and revealed that one in four police shootings involved officers firing into moving vehicles.
The state has since offered training for officers faced with the decision of whether to fire on a moving vehicle.
Friday's incident was the 21st officer-involved shooting this year in South Carolina and the first in 2018 involving a Summerville police officer, according to SLED.