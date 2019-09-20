South Carolina State University was locked down early Friday after a shooting near one of its dorms that caught two women in the crossfire.
Shots fired were reported near Hugine Suites, a co-ed upperclassman housing complex, around midnight, SCSU President James Clark said.
When police arrived they found two women who'd been shot in the leg, according to Clark. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recovery.
Officials immediately placed to campus on a lockdown, Clark said, which lasted until 8 a.m.
Witnesses reported the shooting followed an off-campus altercation involving several people. Nobody has been arrested in the case.
One of the victims, an SCSU student, has been released from the hospital, Clark said.
"The university continues to take every precaution to ensure her and everyone on this campus' security," Clark said.