South Carolina State University was locked down early Friday after a shooting near one of its dorms caught two women in the crossfire.
Shots were reported near Hugine Suites, a co-ed upperclassman housing complex, around midnight, S.C. State President James Clark said.
When police arrived, they found two women who'd been shot in the leg, according to Clark. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
Officials immediately placed the Orangeburg campus on lockdown, Clark said, which lasted until 8 a.m.
Witnesses reported the shooting followed an off-campus altercation involving several people. Nobody has been arrested in the case.
One of the victims, a S.C. State student, has been released from the hospital, Clark said.
"The university continues to take every precaution to ensure her and everyone on this campus' security," Clark said.
Campus police say they are trying to identify the shooters and others involved in the fight, and they have not determined if they are students, according to The Associated Press.
S.C. State is the only public historically black university in South Carolina. It has about 2,700 students.