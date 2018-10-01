COLUMBIA — Two state Democratic lawmakers faced off in court Monday, nearly a year and a half after a dispute over school consolidation led to an alleged assault in the South Carolina Statehouse.
Seven people on a Richland County jury spent hours listening to testimony about the dispute between Rep. Jerry Govan and Rep. Gilda Cobb Hunter, two Democrats from Orangeburg.
Govan faces charges of third degree assault and battery for allegedly confronting Cobb Hunter over a school consolidation plan in Organgeburg County and forcefully grabbing her wrist.
The case has lingered for nearly a year. Last November, Richland County officials filed charges against Govan over the incident which took place in a small hallway in the Statehouse during the last official day of the 2017 legislative session.
Two Richland County assistant solicitors tried to convince the jury — made up of six men and one woman — that Govan attacked Cobb Hunter in a fit of anger.
"Keep your hands to yourself. We're taught this since we were little," April Sampson, one of the assistant solicitors, said told the jury in her opening remarks. "In this case, Jerry Govan didn't keep his hands to himself."
Theresa Johns, Govan's attorney, however, argued that Cobb Hunter hit Govan in the head with her cell phone and that he had a right to defend himself.
More than half a dozen people were called into the courtroom to testify about the altercation. The parade of witnesses included the security officer who broke up the fight, the nurse who treated Cobb Hunter's wrist and several state lawmakers — many of whom were visibly torn by testifying in a case involving two of their colleagues.
Rep. Mike Anthony, D-Union, was sitting nearby when the dispute began. He heard Cobb Hunter repeatedly telling Govan to get out of her face, but he told the jury he didn't see what happened. When pressed, Anthony explained that the entire case put him in an awkward position.
"You got me in a bind because both of these people are my friends," he said.
The security officer described Govan as "agitated" and "angry" after he separated the two lawmakers. But he didn't see who caused the incident either.
Cobb Hunter was sure of what happened. The fault was squarely on Govan, she said after taking the witness stand.
"He walked up on me, grabbed my wrist and pushed me back," she said.
But Johns played on the other witnesses. She argued that nobody else actually saw what happened before Govan and Cobb Hunter were physically separated.
Johns also questioned why it took Cobb Hunter several months to file a complaint with the Richland County Sheriff's office.
The wait, according to Cobb Hunter, was because other officials with the legislature put "roadblocks" in her way. House Speaker Jay Lucas sent a letter to both lawmakers in June 2017 informing them that the legislature couldn't determine who was at fault and that he wouldn't discipline either of them.
"They wanted it all to just go away," Cobb Hunter said Monday.
The trial will continue Tuesday.