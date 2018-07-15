Charleston police were investigating a double homicide Sunday night at a West Ashley apartment complex that has now seen five killings since 2003.
The slayings of two people were reported about 9:15 p.m. at Ashley Oaks Apartments at 78 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, spokesman Charles Francis of the Charleston Police Department said.
Further details about the killings were not immediately available. Francis did not say how they died.
With the deaths Sunday, Charleston has seen six slayings this year, according to The Post and Courier's homicide database. Thirty killings have been reported in the tri-county area.
The community near Ashley River Road and Interstate 526 has seen violence in the past, including three other homicides in the past 15 years.
In September 2003, a man broke into an apartment and fatally shot his former girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter before killing himself.
In June 2013, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot, prompting the arrests of three suspects.