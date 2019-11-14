Camron Addow

Camron Addow. Goose Creek Police Department/Provided

 Goose Creek Police Department

Authorities have arrested two men in connection with an October double homicide in Goose Creek.

Colton Bowman fled the area but was apprehended by federal marshals in Brooklyn, New York, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. He is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Camron Addow went into hiding but was apprehended by officers with assistance from federal marshals, police said. 

Both suspects were charged with two counts of murder, police said. Their ages and places of residence were not provided Thursday night.

Colton Bowman

Colton Bowman. Goose Creek Police Department/Provided

Bowman and Addow are suspected in the Oct. 13 killings of two teenagers in the Boulder Bluff subdivision of Goose Creek, police said. 

Roy Calhoun III of Goose Creek, 18, died on the scene and Dylan Newby, 17, died at a hospital following the shooting, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. 

Officers were called at 8:53 p.m. the night of the shooting to Adeline Drive and found the two victims in a side yard of a residence, police said. 

Three handguns were recovered at the scene, police said. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 843-863-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.