Two more kayak and paddle launches coming to Folly Beach to ease overcrowding

Kaylee Hall has to pick her times to launch a kayak at the popular Folly River Boat Landing.

When the ramp off Center Street is busy, the parking lot is jammed. So she has to leave her kayak near the line of trucks with trailers waiting to launch motorboats while she seeks a place to park.

Or she has to carry her kayak from her car, then launch into a swarm of boats maneuvering in or out of the river.

That's why a new paddlesports launch is in the permitting process to be built alongside the landing — and with extra parking.

A similar launch and parking spot is planned farther down Folly Road on Sol Legare Creek, across from Crosby's Seafood.

"Public safety," said Eric Lutz, the city of Folly Beach public works director. "Get some distance and safety between paddle craft and motorboats to get back and forth. Every year, the crowding gets worse and worse. It's a nightmare sometimes."

Overcrowded public boat landings are a problem that's escalating around Charleston and much of urban South Carolina. Tempers flare and safety has become a law enforcement issue.

The more popular spots like the Folly River — with its scenic rides to the ocean edge at Stono Inlet or the Morris Island Lighthouse — take the brunt of it.

The coming launches, which can't get built fast enough for paddlers, likely won't be open for more than a year. The permits for them were just submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

When a permit is won, the work goes to bid. It's a joint project between the city and the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.

As designed, the boat landing ramp would have seven parking spaces; the Sol Legare ramp would have nine. Walkways would lead to launch sites and floating docks.

The design of the actual launch hasn't been finalized. The priority will be an universally accessible ramp, according to commission officials.

The city committed $50,000 to the work. The project has largely been taken over by the commission, which has no cost estimate yet, said spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds.

While permits are sought for both sites, the commission has only committed to building the ramp at the landing.

The launch sites have been talked about since the causeway bridges to the island were rebuilt seven years ago. The launches will be set in the footprint of the former bridges.

"It's cool. There's definitely a need; not enough parking spaces, not enough room," said Jon Ory, of Charleston SUP Safaris, located on Folly near the boat landing.

"It'll give people a little more time to launch," Ory said.

The need for new put-ins is great since water activities of all types are growing in popularity. More than 400,000 recreational motorboats and personal watercraft are registered to ply the rivers, lakes and coast of the state's 46 counties. More than half of them are registered in the eight coastal counties.

Charleston County has more than 36,000 registered boats, but only 19 landings and about 800 parking spots.

"Any time you can separate paddlers from motor boats, that's a good thing," said Kenneth McDowell, the Lowcountry Paddlers group president. "That's a very good thing."