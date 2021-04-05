You are the owner of this article.
Two men shot in downtown Charleston apartment

  • Updated
Police crime scene tape (copy)

Charleston police responded to a shooting downtown the morning of April 5.

Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said about 1:30 a.m. two men were shot in an apartment at the Robert Mills Manor housing complex, at 59 Beaufain St. Both men were transported to the hospital. 

Francis did not have information on the medical condition of the men.

No arrests have been made, and people with information can call 843-743-7200 to reach a CPD detective. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Reach Chloe Johnson at 843-735-9985. Follow her on Twitter @_ChloeAJ.

