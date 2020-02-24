Two men plead guilty to involvement in Mount Pleasant drug overdoses

Two men, one from North Charleston and the other from Mount Pleasant, pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing the heroin and fentanyl mix that caused two people in Mount Pleasant to overdose in 2018, one of them fatally.

Carlos Ravenel, 37, of North Charleston and Gordon William Brock, 49, of Mount Pleasant have not yet been sentenced. The maximum penalty would be imprisonment for life or a possible fine of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case against the men began on Nov. 20, 2018, when police and emergency medical services were called to an opioid overdose at a home in Mount Pleasant. A male victim had already died due to toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl in his system, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

While officers were at the home, they received word of a female victim who had overdosed from the same drugs and was recovering at a nearby hospital.

The investigation led police to Brock's home, where they found heroin and fentanyl. They discovered that Ravenel had sold a heroin-fentanyl mix to one of his sub-distributors, who then sold the drugs to Brock, who distributed the product to the male victim. The female victim was also present at the time, police determined.

Charleston County had the second highest number of opioid-related deaths in the state in 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Fentanyl can be 50 times more potent than heroin, increasing the risk for overdose, particularly for users who may not know the substance contains fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.