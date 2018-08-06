Two men face weapons violations after an officer-involved shooting left one of the suspects wounded during a traffic stop Saturday near Lincolnville, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives identified the driver of the vehicle, who was wounded by gunfire, as William Gantt Steeley of Summerville. Steeley and a passenger, Kenneth V Harrelson of Bowman, face charges of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinsky said. Steeley was also wanted by state probation and parole agents, she said.
The officer involved in the shooting is Deputy Preston Capers, who has been with the sheriff's officer since 2013, Zelinsky said. Capers is on paid administrative leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting, which is standard protocol, she said.
The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Fiddie Street, which is located in unincorporated Charleston County outside of Lincolnville, authorities said.
Capers stopped a vehicle but the driver stepped out and confronted the deputy, according to SLED spokesman Thom Berry. The driver had a weapon and refused to comply with the deputy’s orders, he said.
After some time, Capers opened fire and struck the suspect, Berry said.
The driver, Steeley, fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later and transported to Trident Medical Center suffering serious injuries, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Neither Harrelson nor the deputy was injured during the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Bail for Harrelson was set at $5,000. Steeley has not yet had a bond hearing, Zelinsky said.
The shooting was the 22nd such incident for 2018 in South Carolina compared to 49 overall last year, Berry said.