Two people were injured in a crash that jammed traffic heading into Mount Pleasant on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Monday morning. 

The crash happened at 10:27 a.m. and shut down two lanes on the bridge's northbound side, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Traffic moved very slowly and had slowed to a standstill around 11 a.m., according to SCDOT camera footage.  

Officers responded to the scene and found that a car ran into a box truck, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. 

Authorities transported two people to a hospital for treatment of back pain, Francis said. All lanes on the bridge had reopened as of 12:30 p.m. 

