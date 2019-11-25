Two people were injured in a crash that jammed traffic heading into Mount Pleasant on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Monday morning.
The crash happened at 10:27 a.m. and shut down two lanes on the bridge's northbound side, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Traffic moved very slowly and had slowed to a standstill around 11 a.m., according to SCDOT camera footage.
Collision; US 17 NB: at Arthur Ravenel Junior Bridge, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 10:27AM.| 10:31A— SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) November 25, 2019
Officers responded to the scene and found that a car ran into a box truck, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
Authorities transported two people to a hospital for treatment of back pain, Francis said. All lanes on the bridge had reopened as of 12:30 p.m.