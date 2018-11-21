After two dogs were shot and seriously injured, a Dorchester County shelter is seeking donations to help fund costly medical procedures.
The dogs — Hamilton, a 3-year-old pointer and Gwendolyn, a 7-month-old terrier mix — were both shot in separate incidents and brought into the Dorchester Paws shelter, located in Summerville, on Thursday and Friday, the shelter said. Hamilton was shot in the shoulder, fracturing his humerus. Though surgery was not required to treat the pointer's injuries, bullet shards remain in his body.
Gwendolyn shattered one of her femurs and underwent surgery in order to avoid possible amputation, the shelter said.
Now, while the dogs continue to recover, the veterinarians who helped aid them are raising money to fund medical care. The shelter said the surgeries cost well into the thousands, though a more precise figure was not immediately available.
“We don’t know the circumstances each dog received the injuries under, but we do know that they need our help,” Kim Almstedt, Dorchester Paws executive director said in a statement.