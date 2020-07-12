Two dead, three others hurt in spate of overnight Charleston shootings

COLUMBIA — Two people are dead and three others are injured following a string of shootings in Charleston Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to police.

Between 11:45 p.m. and 12:45 a.m., officers responded to three incidents on Locksley and Hazelwood drives and downtown.

Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said two people shot in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley later died.

That happened about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Less than 10 minutes earlier, shots were fired in the 1000 block of Locksley Drive in West Ashley, where a person was struck.

And about 12:45 am., police responded to third shooting incident near 22 Magazine Street in downtown Charleston, where two people were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Police said in a statement the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for an on-duty detective, or the agency’s Crime Stoppers line at 843-554-1111.