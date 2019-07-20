A shooting in Hanahan late Friday night left two people dead and a third person hospitalized, authorities say.
Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the scene on Corner Avenue, which is located off of Remount Road along the city's border with North Charleston, according to a statement by the Hanahan Police Department.
"When officers arrived, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds and one of them was deceased; the second individual was transported to the Trident Medical Center with life threatening injuries," police said.
As officers arrived at the scene, a third person arrived at the hospital and was declared dead, police said.
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has not named the victims, but stated that the deceased individuals are 18 and 19 years old.
The deceased are the first and second homicide victims in Hanahan police jurisdiction this year, and the 35th and 36th homicide victims in the tri-county for 2019, according to a Post and Courier database.
Further information was not available Saturday morning.
This story is developing. Check back for more.