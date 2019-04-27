Isle of Palms is again considering what to do with its marina and nearby property, a topic that loomed large in the most recent municipal election and which has now left at least a few businesses in limbo.
City Council voted Tuesday not to automatically renew a lease with Tidal Wave Water Sports, which has operated at the dock along the end of 41st Avenue since 2005.
The lease could still be renegotiated, said council members and Michael Fiem, one of Tidal Wave's three owners.
But Fiem worried the move could ultimately mean a relocation for his business, which offers Jet Skis, parasailing and chartered boat trips. It's unclear if council will ultimately decide that a different business, or even opening the dock to the public, would work better in the space.
"We bring a valuable, sought-after entity that both the residents and tourists enjoy year after year. We’ve been doing it safely for years," Fiem said. "What is the problem? Why move us?"
Councilman Randy Bell, who chairs the city's Real Property Committee, said the business isn't paying as much as it should under the current lease agreement, which amounts to just under $23,000 a year, Bell said. That agreement will officially expire Sept. 30, 2020.
He said IOP needs to come up with a comprehensive plan for the whole marina area, which he said is over-commercialized.
"Doing anything without taking into account the art of the possible for the entire area is a mistake," Bell said.
The marina, which is owned by the city but operated privately via a lease, has long been an issue in local politics on the island. Two years ago the city offered a bond referendum to fund improvements there but the issue was defeated 2-to-1. That was the same cycle in which Bell and Mayor Jimmy Carroll won their seats.
The marina still needs about $3 million in repairs — just one item in a laundry list of capital needs on the barrier island. The city used $435,000 in accommodations and hospitality tax revenues last year to pay the bond that helped purchase the marina and to replace underground storage tanks there, City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said.
Council has also opted not to renew the lease for the Morgan Creek Grill, which will finish its term roughly at the same time as Tidal Wave. The city plans to request bids for a new concept for the restaurant, and will unveil a report on the status of the building there next week.
Meanwhile, Fiem said he agrees that Tidal Wave should be paying more for its lease and he's open to negotiation in part because the current lease restricts the type of water sports he can offer. He wanted more freedom for his business, he said, but it's unclear what the city will decide to do with the property when the lease ends.
"A store can sell anything they want and a restaurant can serve anything they want," Fiem said. "Why do I have to be restricted to line items?"