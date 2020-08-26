Twin smokestacks on Charleston's St. Julian Devine Community ordered demolished

The iconic, twin smokestacks on Charleston's East Side must be removed promptly, the city's chief building official has ordered, because if the fragile structures collapse nearly three dozen nearby buildings could be damaged.
The smokestacks are on the St. Julian Devine Community Center on Cooper Street, which once was the city's garbage incinerator.
Local preservationists were frustrated and saddened by the news, saying they learned about it from the newspaper and not the city.
The structural integrity of the smokestacks was questioned by Craig M. Bennett Jr., head of Bennett Preservation Engineering, tasked with evaluating them for the city the last two years.
As the height of hurricane season approaches in Charleston, Bennett said there isn't enough time to safely remove part of the smokestacks and keep the rest intact.
"After evaluating multiple approaches to save the structures, we had come to the conclusion that they could not reasonably be made safer at their present height," Bennett wrote to the city on Friday.
The city's Parks Department is working to obtain the necessary permits and hire a contractor to demolish the smokestacks as soon as possible. City officials did not have a clearer date of when that demolition could take place.
"It's terrible," Winslow Hastie, president and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation, said Wednesday. "It's a sad day and I think its very unfortunate."
Hastie said a reporter with The Post and Courier broke the news to him about the smokestacks' imminent removal after years of back-and-forth talks with the city and Parks Conservancy about rehabilitating the property.
"Those smokestacks are such an iconic part of the city, particularly along that eastern edge of the peninsula," Hastie said. "We don't have a lot of these vestiges of our industrial past and they add such an interesting visual interest to the skyline. We're always concerned about how our skyline is getting a little homogenized with big-box new construction that doesn't create any interest at the top."
Kristopher King, Executive Director of the Preservation Society, said the group is "stunned" by the announcement, calling the last five years a time in which an "unprecedented number of historic structures coming down" in the city.
He said the preservation groups weren't consulted on this demolition and hopes there is some time to delay it and get a second engineer's evaluation.
"The bottom line is this is city property and I think it begs the question of how did it get in this condition?" King said. "I hope that what comes out of this is how can we prevent this from happening again?"
Jacob Lindsey, the City Planner, noted the decision as a "matter of life and death" that the chief building inspector has the authority to act on.
The building was constructed in 1935 by the Works Progress Administration and operated until 1955. It was later renovated and became the East Side Rehabilitation Center, The Post and Courier's archives show.
The smokestacks can be seen from miles away, prominent pillars for those crossing the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge from Mount Pleasant or driving down East Bay Street.