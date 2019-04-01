Yes, you're likely to get wet Tuesday morning. Low-lying streets and roads could see pools of rain. But it could be worse.
The Upstate is looking at snow — in April — and a day late to be pranking about it.
A Northeaster, one of those ocean storms that drives wind and rain into the coastal Southeast, will be hammering away at the Carolinas as colder air moves in. A center of wind circulation could form in the morning hours right over the top of Charleston, according to computer model runs.
As much as two inches or more of rain could fall and winds could gust stronger than the tropical storm strength of 40 mph. The worst of it will be in the hours before and after daybreak, but showers will continue through the morning and could linger most of the day.
"There could be some locally heavier amounts of rain," said meteorologist Ron Morales, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston. But the area is drier than normal and widespread flooding isn't expected, he said.
With high tide at 7:15 a.m. as the morning commute kicks into high gear, City of Charleston officials cautioned residents to be ready for possible road closures. Public Service crews and police are stepping up operations.
Based on data collected during recent flooding events, the likeliest flooding spots include:
- Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street.
- Calhoun Street between Courtenay Drive and Pitt Street.
- Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street.
- Highway 61 exit ramp from Ashley River Bridge to Saint Andrews Boulevard.
- Ashley River Bridge exit ramp onto Lockwood Drive.
- From Lockwood Drive to Calhoun Street at the base of the James Island Connector.
- President Street between Bogard Street and Nunan Street.
- Huger Street and King Street.
Shannon Scaff, the city's emergency management director, advised drivers to consider alternate routes.
"This appears to be a powerful storm, and depending on rainfall levels, we could see significant local impacts during rush hour," Scaff said.
But at least it isn't a "wet bulbing." That's a meteorological term how snow forms when warmer rain hits colder air. And that's what the Upstate will see for a few hours until the day warms up, when the snow is expected to turn to rain.
Weather Service forecasters on Monday didn't expect much accumulation for Tuesday. But spots in the Upstate near Greenville could see an inch and closer to Spartanburg even two inches.