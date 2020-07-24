Trustees at elite SC math school voted for online-only classes. Then McMaster ousted them.

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster suddenly ousted nearly half his appointed board members of an elite Florence-area public school three days after they voted to conduct online-only classes in the fall.

In replacing five trustees at the S.C. Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics, including the board's chair and vice chair, McMaster said he was simply updating appointments for those board members whose terms had expired.

Since the board vote came just after McMaster's controversial request that schools reopen statewide with an option of five-day in-person teaching, one ousted trustee questioned the timing of the governor’s move.

Asked if the school board's vote on July 17 to go with online-only classes prompted McMaster to replace the trustees, the governor's spokesman did not deny it.

Either way, in choosing new members, McMaster “recognized that there were vacancies on the board and many members sitting in expired terms,” spokesman Brian Symmes said.

Letters obtained from the governor's office show McMaster made the board changes on Monday, three days after the vote.

Art Tompkins, an Upstate accountant, is an alum of the two-year residential math and sciences campus in Hartsville — one of two governor’s schools in the state. Tompkins had served on the 17-member board for eight years, appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley. He was the vice chair.

Tompkins’ latest term expired June 30. He said McMaster didn’t ask Tompkins if he wished to continue serving before the governor’s office informed him Wednesday that McMaster had already picked a successor, two days after the date posted on letters for the new appointments were sent to the Secretary of State's office.

On June 17, Tompkins joined his colleagues on the board in approving a special task force’s recommendation that the school conduct its classes virtually this fall. That vote was nearly unanimous, Tompkins said, with one trustee dissenting.

The board’s action came two days after McMaster, a Republican, called on public school districts to reopen their doors. Though his request to the state education department is not binding, many South Carolina school districts have already indicated they oppose the idea and adopted plans to start school online or have a limited number of in-person class days.

Tompkins acknowledged he has not spoken with McMaster about his motivations for replacing board members. But Tompkins, in an email to The Post and Courier added, “either his timing was purely coincidental (and now very bad optics) or was in response to a recent Board vote.”

Lee Stogner, another ousted board member, defended McMaster. Stogner said he had no issue with the governor’s decision, noting that his term had expired. He dismissed the notion that McMaster was retaliating against the board.

“Our governor is not that kind of leader,” he said.

McMaster replaced the board’s chair, retired Barnwell schools superintendent Carolyn Williams, and two other members with expired terms. McMaster also appointed an additional four members to fill vacancies on the board.

Williams did not return phone messages seeking comment.

Tompkins said it was customary for the governor’s office before selecting new appointees to review a list of suggested candidates from the school president and the board chairman. Neither Tompkins nor Symmes knew if the governor received suggestion from school leaders.

For the renowned math and sciences school, the governor appoints 11 of the 17 board members. The school serves nearly 300 students. Among its alums, the school counts U.S. Judge Shiva Hodges and television star Aziz Ansari.

In general, it's not unusual for governor appointees to hold board seats despite expired terms.

The Post and Courier reviewed a list of 3,100 governor-appointed positions provided by the S.C. Secretary of State’s office. Among that list, about 1,500 seats — or roughly half — have expired terms.

Symmes, McMaster's spokesman, said it’s difficult to stay on top of the thousands of local school, social service and other board seats the governor plays a role in appointing.

And, at the state’s other two-year governor’s school, the board is still intact after choosing a different path for its reopening.

The board of the Greenville-based school for arts and humanities voted to use a hybrid model of virtual and in-person instruction for the coming semester.

Students will begin the school year Aug. 17 with virtual classes. In mid-to-late September, small groups of students will begin to return to the Greenville campus for rotating two-week residencies with face-to-face instruction.

All 13 appointed members of that board have lapsed terms, some expiring as long ago as 2017, according to the state data.

The governor has no plans to update those appointments, Symmes said.