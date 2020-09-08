Trump pauses oil drilling offshore SC, GA, FL after years of support

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday an oil drilling moratorium off the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, a reversal after stripping a drilling ban put in place by his predecessor.
Trump signed a presidential order in an afternoon event that he said would lengthen a drilling moratorium on the west coast of Florida and expand it to the Atlantic coasts of all three states. It was not immediately clear when the moratorium would take effect or how long it would last.
Environmental advocates, however, are not taking the president's announcement at face value.
"We'll be looking for specific actions, in court or in federal agencies, to show that this is more than words," said Alan Hancock, of the Coastal Conservation League.
Trump made his announcement in Florida, a battleground state in the presidential election where public opinion is staunchly against drilling. Floridians passed a constitutional amendment in 2018 banning rigs in state waters. An existing federal moratorium along its western coast was set to expire in 2022.
In South Carolina, 56 percent of the state opposes offshore drilling, according to a 2019 Winthrop University poll. Much of that opposition is focused at the coast, where businesses depend on natural beauty to bring tourists, and the memory of the 2010 Deepwater Horizion oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico looms large.
"We're thrilled because we won," said Peg Howell, of Grand Strand-based group Stop offshore Drilling in the Atlantic, or SODA. "It was a shock."
However, Howell wondered what it could mean for nearby North Carolina, which was mentioned briefly by Trump but not included in his order.
Former President Barack Obama moved to bar drilling in many Atlantic and Arctic federal waters at the end of his term, but the Trump administration, before Tuesday, had moved in the opposite direction — opening up virtually all of the country's coastline to oil development with a draft plan released at the beginning of 2018.
Trump's announcement included no detail on oil exploration. Six companies with seven total applications have sought to search for oil off South Carolina's coast. Five of those applications, pending before the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management, could have been approved any day.
The companies are trying to do seismic testing, or blasting an air gun at the ocean floor to map it and potentially reveal reserves of oil or natural gas underneath.
The seismic blasts have been shown to hurt large mammals like whales, but as recently as June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the search for oil outweighed negative impacts to sea life.
Several pending lawsuits in Charleston are aimed at opposing the blasting, but it's unclear of the president's order will remove, at least temporarily, the incentive to do seismic testing.
Check back for more on this developing story.