President Donald Trump will fly into Myrtle Beach on Wednesday morning to visit a region of South Carolina hammered by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence, two sources with direct knowledge of the trip told The Post and Courier.
Where the president will travel with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after Air Force One lands is unclear. He also is expected to visit North Carolina, where the Category 1 storm made landfall Friday, according to multiple media reports.
Much of South Carolina's Pee Dee region just west of Myrtle Beach is flooding or under threat of flood after Florence dumped up to 20 inches of rain during its slow trek through the state over the weekend.
The Pee Dee, Little Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers all are in major flood stages and are still rising.
The floodwaters have shut down more than 200 roads and bridges in South Carolina, and closed off lanes on Interstate 95 in Dillon County.
Rising waters have blanketed some towns in the state's northeast corner, including Cheraw in Chesterfield County that has lost its water plant. Conway, the Horry County seat, is bracing for a record flood from the Waccamaw River next week.
State road crews are scrambling to install temporary barriers to keep floodwaters off U.S. 501 and U.S. 378, major arteries into Myrtle Beach.