Trump gives California grief - but also likes its money

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Albuquerque International Sunport on Tuesday in Albuquerque, N.M.

 Evan Vucci

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday he’s considering five people to replace ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump says his shortlist for the critical post is made up of Robert O’Brien, Ric Waddell, Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, Fred Fleitz and Keith Kellogg. Press secretary Stephanie Grisham later clarified to reporters that Trump was still considering other candidates for the post.

O’Brien is currently the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Waddell served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser. Fleitz is a Bolton ally who served as executive secretary of the NSC last year. Gordon-Hagerty is the Energy Department’s undersecretary for nuclear security. And Kellogg is the national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump had said after Bolton departed last Monday that he hoped to name a new national security adviser this week.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Tags

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.