Trump praises new book from College of Charleston grad he fired as his personal aide

A former College of Charleston student who was once a valuable staffer for President Donald Trump — before she was fired — has written a book about her experiences.

Even though she was let go for talking to the press out of turn, the commander in chief tweeted praise Tuesday for a new tell-all written by Madeleine Westerhout, who once held a coveted position in the White House.

“Great new book by former Director of Oval Office Operations, Madeleine Westerhout, entitled ‘Off the Record,’” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“When I look at all of the Fake Books and garbage written about me, it’s really nice to see a very smart and already wise young woman write an honest depiction of what went on at the White House during some extremely interesting and important times.”

In August 2019, Westerhout told reporters at an off-the-record dinner that she had a better relationship with Trump than his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, and that the president did not like taking pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight, according to Politico.

The comments triggered her departure.

The episode takes the spotlight of Westerhout's account, the full title of which is "Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I Lost It, and What I Learned."

It is published by Center Street, a subsidiary of Hatchette Book Group that specializes in books related to conservative non-fiction and the military.

Center Street did not respond to multiple requests comment Wednesday and Thursday asking to speak with the former Trump aide.

The description of the book on the publishing company's website describes it as a fall and recovery from grace.

"Westerhout tells the full story of this dinner for the first time, revealing the circumstances that led to her fateful mistake," promo material for the book says. "She also writes about her relationship with President Trump — all the lessons she learned working with him, and why she believes he is a much different man than the one the media portrays every day."

Following the dinner, Trump later said Westerhout, C of C Class of 2013, had been fired for discussing his children with reporters and said her comments were “a little bit hurtful.”

But he also said Westerhout was a “very good person” and “wished her well.” He also tweeted she called and apologized for her comments.

Westerhout’s remarks to reporters happened when Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley organized the dinner with members of the media covering Trump’s vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

She was drinking when she was invited to the dinner and writes in her book that she wouldn't have accepted the invitation if she were sober.

Westerhout even reflects on an moment when she was a college student and got in trouble for drinking.

"That was nothing compared to what happened in college," she wrote. "I was kicked out of my sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, for drinking when I was an intern at out national headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. I can't pretend that I didn't know the rules. I was the president of my chapter at the College of Charleston."

The book is also riddled with small anecdotes that show Westerhout's loyalty to the president and, likewise, Trump's admiration for the young Republican.

When recalling the the night before her gaffe at Trump’s golf club, Trump told her that he had been watching the hit film "Breakfast at Tiffany's" with the first lady.

"Melania said you remind her of Audrey Hepburn," Trump told her, according to an excerpt from the book.

Trump's tweet Tuesday followed Westerhout's appearance on "Fox and Friends" to promote the book.

During her interview, she took a moment to apologize and praise the president.

“You know what? I had a bad night. And a major lapse of judgment cost me my dream job. On a rare day off, after a couple of drinks by the pool, I accepted an invitation to an off-the-record dinner with four reporters and a White House colleague of mine,” Westerhout said.

“And at that dinner, I said some things that I didn’t mean and that I never should have said,” she continued. “And I deeply regret that, but I take full responsibility for my actions that night and really regret that I hurt people that I care about very, very much.”

Westerhout landed at Pennsylvania Avenue after working on Trump’s transition team as the “greeter girl” for dignitaries and other prospective administration workers called to visit the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York following the 2016 election.

According to a June 2019 report to Congress, the White House reported Westerhout had an annual salary of $145,000. When she first started on the job, she was making $130,000.