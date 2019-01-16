The Trump administration has called back Bureau of Ocean Energy Management workers — with pay — to keep processing offshore seismic testing leases in the Atlantic.
The callback came as some 800,000 other federal employees are not working or being paid because of the continuing government shutdown.
The testing, which involves loud airgun blasts underwater, is a precursor to offshore drilling for oil and natural gas. Both are widely opposed on the coast, and the move outraged conservationists and officials working to stop it in South Carolina and elsewhere.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has asked a federal judge not to delay a ruling on Wilson's pendign motion asking that the state can join a lawsuit by opponents to stop the testing.
The delay, or stay, was asked by the Department of Justice, which said it didn't have staff or funds to handle the case in court while the federal government is shutdown.
As part of the motion to stay, Justice Department attorneys said the lease permits would not be acted on while the partial federal shutdown is in effect.
If Wilson's motion is granted, South Carolina could "respond immediately" if leases are issued, Wilson said.
Asked on Wednesday about the new contingency plan, a BOEM spokeswoman said in an auto reply email she could not respond because she has been furloughed during the shutdown.
BOEM in December set out a contingency plan for the shutdown designating what employees would be kept on duty.
On Jan. 8, a new contingency plan was issued adding 40 scientists and technical editors to process leasing for the Atlantic coast — alongside 84 other staffers already designated to keep working on other projects.
"These employees will be designated as exempt for only the amount of time needed to complete this work," the plan said. "They will be funded through carryover," the message added in justifying the move because environmental permits involved limited the time to do the work.
A spokeswoman for Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-SC, said he considered any step toward offshore drilling to be a step in the wrong direction. Cunningham ran for office partly on his opposition to the work.
"The first priority of this Administration should be re-opening the government, not pursuing dangerous and unwanted seismic airgun blasting," said spokeswoman Rebecca Drago.
An attorney for the conservation groups taking part in the lawsuit opposing the leases said she was astounded President Donald Trump's administration is finding ways to staff the leasing operations.
Attorney Catherine Wannamaker questioned the timing "while the shutdown has halted food-safety inspections, closed national parks and trapped airline travelers in hours-long security lines."
The International Association of Geophysical Contractors, which represents exploration companies, declined to comment on BOEM's move.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.