President Donald Trump is not listed to go to South Carolina on Wednesday to tour areas damaged by Hurricane Florence.
The president was slated to fly into Myrtle Beach as part of a two-state swing, two sources with knowledge said, but a White House advisory sent Tuesday night did not include a visit to South Carolina.
The White House did confirm Trump will fly into the Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station in Havelock, N.C., around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He is expected to assess damage in southeastern North Carolina, where the Category 1 storm made landfall Friday.
But Trump is scheduled to spent seven hours on the ground before heading back to Washington, raising speculation that he might have enough time to visit both states.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said earlier Wednesday that he did not know if Trump would visit his state.
"He's been here in spirit," McMaster said referring to his discussions with the president and members of the administration during the storm.
Much of South Carolina's Pee Dee region just west of Myrtle Beach is flooding or under threat of flood after Florence dumped up to 20 inches of rain during its slow trek through the state over the weekend.
The Pee Dee, Little Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers all are in major flood stages and are still rising.
The floodwaters have shut down more than 200 roads and bridges in South Carolina, and closed off lanes on Interstate 95 in Dillon County.
Rising waters have blanketed some towns in the state's northeast corner, including Cheraw in Chesterfield County that has lost its water plant. Conway, the Horry County seat, is bracing for a record flood from the Waccamaw River next week.
State road crews are scrambling to install temporary barriers to keep floodwaters off U.S. 501 and U.S. 378, major arteries into Myrtle Beach.
The storm is blamed for 35 deaths in three states, including six in South Carolina.