President Donald Trump declared a major disaster declaration in South Carolina because of Hurricane Florence, allowing state and local governments to be reimbursed through FEMA for costs associated with emergency and life-saving actions during the storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program helps reimburse local governments, state agencies, eligible private non-profit organizations and electric co-operatives for some expenses incurred related to emergency protective measures.

Counties included in the disaster declaration are: Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg.

As federal, state, and local officials assess the damage caused by Florence, FEMA may determine that additional counties are eligible to receive assistance, the notice said.

Under the Public Assistance Program, state and affected local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding to pay 75 percent of the approved costs for debris removal and emergency services related to the storm.

Gov. Henry McMaster made the request.