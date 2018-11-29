Within a week of a federal report blaming climate warming on burning fossil fuels and warning of dire consequences, the Trump administration on Friday is expected to open leases to explore for natural gas and oil offshore.
It's uncertain where and whether restrictions will put in place to protect species such as the critically endangered right whale.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it will release final authorizations under the Marine Mammal Protection Act "for the incidental harassment of marine mammals, and associated mitigation measures, by companies proposing to conduct geophysical surveys in support of hydrocarbon exploration in the Atlantic Ocean."
The move would clear the way for the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to lease the waters to exploration companies.
President Donald Trump has sought the move since January. It has been opposed by a number of leading Republicans and supporters along the coast, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Conservation groups expect five companies to be permitted to begin the work under that agency's permit. They began Thursday to rally opposition. Industry groups made no announcements.
“In addition to the harm that seismic airgun blasting would have on marine life, including whales, dolphins, sea turtles, fish and zooplankton — the foundation of the ocean food web — it is also the first step in opening the Atlantic to dirty and dangerous offshore drilling," said Diane Hoskins, campaign director at Oceana.
"This action flies in the face of massive opposition to offshore drilling and exploration from over 90 percent of coastal municipalities in the proposed blast zone,” she said.
NOAA last week issued a climate report that found that the effects of climate warming — including more severe storms, wildfires and sea rise — are already here and getting worse.
In seismic testing, exploration companies survey for fossil fuels in the ocean bottom by detonating sound blasts from airguns that can deafen, injure and scatter marine animals, according to studies by the federal government and other groups. The findings are then sold to oil companies.
For the tests, the powerfully loud guns are fired underwater every 16 seconds to read “echoes” from the bottom geology. The tests take place over miles of ocean for months at a time.
Industry representatives say advances in drilling technology have made the operations safer, and that seismic surveys have taken place for a half-century with no direct evidence that they harm sea animals, commercial fishing or tourism.
In South Carolina, counter moves to the permits might not be long in coming.
“We are looking at all available options to challenge these permits and to prevent seismic blasting in the Atlantic Ocean, and obviously a lawsuit is an available option," said Catherine Wannamaker, a Southern Environmental Law Center senior attorney based in Charleston.
"However, we are still reviewing the permits themselves and no firm decision has been reached on next steps,” she said.
At least a few coastal municipalities are exploring zoning and other options to prevent building the onshore industry to support offshore drilling.
"I am confident there is not one community that would permit the on land infrastructure," said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling. "In fact some have already begun thinking about amending zoning ordinances. I think this is true for our nearby neighbors in Georgia and North Carolina. So there would be no staging area."
Oil industry and conservation opponents have fought for more than six years over opening the Southeast coast to exploration. The Obama administration closed the waters in 2016. Trump restarted the process for the years 2019 to 2023.
The issue pits a concern for the environment and a billion-dollar-per-year tourism industry against potential revenue and jobs.
The millions opposed to the work on the East Coast include more than 120 municipalities, 1,200 elected officials and 41,000 businesses. Nearly every coastal government in South Carolina, hundreds of businesses and thousands of residents have publicly opposed the move.
Drilling proponents have been trying to rally against the intensified public push, arguing it could be worth $1.6 billion over 20 years to the South Carolina economy alone. Opponents say that number is wildly inflated.
This story will be updated today.