Trumaine Moorer challenges longtime Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight

SUMMERVILLE — The Nov. 3 election will see Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight challenged a second time this year by a candidate with a law enforcement background.

Democratic challenger and Dorchester County native Trumaine Moorer is looking to unseat Knight, who has served in the position for more than a decade.

Knight secured a GOP primary victory in June against challenger Mike Turner, a former officer with the Summerville Police Department.

Moorer is a former lieutenant with the St. George Police Department, a St. George Town Council member and a deputy under former Dorchester County Sheriff John Sutherland. He currently serves as a lieutenant in the College of Charleston's Department of Public Safety.

After the controversial deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, both Moorer and Knight see bridging the gap with the community as a main priority for the next four years.

Moorer said his goal is to build more of a rapport with residents, and part of that includes more outreach to the community. The inspiration for his run, he said, comes from seeing a need for a culture shift with the office and those they serve.

"The only way you're going to learn your officers is being out there with them," he said, and that there's "more that the Sheriff's Office could be doing."

Knight is hoping for another four years in the office. He is a former Dorchester County magistrate and captain with the State Law Enforcement Division.

If reelected, he is hoping to finalize the creation of an advisory council to help build a better relationship with the community. The council would consist of 20 people representing all five zones of the county.

The group would assist the office in identifying challenges and needs. The idea for the council came in response to national protests following Floyd's May 25 death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The office is currently in the process of going through hundreds of applications submitted for the council.

"Summerville is a lot different from St. George," Knight said. “That’s why I want to get them from all over the county.”

One of Knight's biggest areas of concerns in the county is its growth. There are approximately 147 deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. The office has 13 deputies on patrol during each of its four patrol shifts.

Knight is looking to increase that to 16 to 17 deputies per shift.

Moorer also agrees that growth in the office is needed and expects to make similar improvements.

"I feel like we have to grow with the county," he said.

In terms of crime, SLED has reported a gradual decrease in crime incidents in Dorchester County since 2016. There were more than 9,000 incidents recorded in 2016. It dropped to a little over 8,500 in 2018.

Moorer said he would see the crime rate reduced more with an increase in aggressive policing. He also wants to implement more programs to help county residents who have been convicted of crimes.

The Sheriff's Office was recently awarded a 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant worth more than $28,000. The money is expected to be used to purchase night vision binocular sets.

In addition to the sheriff's race, other Dorchester contests of note are:

Democrat Patricia Cannon will go up against Republican Gil Gatch for the state House of Representatives District 94 seat around Summerville.

Democrat Ronee Dee Canio is challenging incumbent Republican Mandy Kimmons for House District 97 in the St. George area.

Democrat John Lowe will face incumbent Republican Sean Bennett for the state Senate District 38 seat around Summerville.