Truck driver cited in Mount Pleasant crash that killed beloved shrimper Wayne Magwood

Mount Pleasant police have finished their investigation of a crash that killed a beloved shrimper, saying both the victim and driver contributed to the collision.

The propane truck driver, who initially didn't realized he'd hit Magwood as he turned left onto Coleman Boulevard, was issued a citation for careless driving. Inspector Don Calabrese said there won't be criminal charges.

The driver, who hasn't been publicly named, hit 67-year-old Edwin "Wayne" Magwood as the retired shrimper crossed the street, police said.

For decades, Magwood and his vessel, the Winds of Fortune, had been fixtures of Shem Creek. Magwood began trawling when he was 12 years old, taking over the family seafood business as development sprawled around the once-rural area.

He sold the boat in July, promising to mentor a new generation of trawler captains through his retirement. Locals threw a small celebration for him at Tarvin Seafood.

But his retirement was cut short in September when police said he was crossing the street to meet his nephew at the boat.

Magwood had been crossing the street when a propane truck turning left from Mill Street onto Coleman Boulevard hit him.

The driver had a green light, according to the ciation report, but was taking a sip of his drink as he turned and didn't see Magwood stumble to the ground, according to the ciation report. Magwood wasn't in the crosswalk, and the driver didn't realize he'd hit anyone until another driver flagged him down.

The Shem Creek community mourned Magwood for weeks, holding a memorial service for him.

Magwood's family, along with the town of Mount Pleasant, is raising money for a bronze statue of the captain to honor his memory and the shrimping community.

"The acts of kindness, loving words, prayers and tributes shared to honor his memory filled our hearts with joy," Magwood's children wrote in a letter to The Post and Courier. "We ask that you continue to honor his legacy by supporting American fisherman and purchasing wild-caught American seafood."