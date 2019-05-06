A standoff between a state legislator and the state wildlife agency is over for now.
State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown, said he will withdraw this week a budget restriction to keep the S.C. Department of Natural Resources "from prohibiting hunting and fishing within navigable waters" at Yawkey Wildlife Center.
Meanwhile, DNR is removing a clause from its updated regulations that made it illegal to trespass, fish or hunt in marsh waters or on the beaches throughout Yawkey — a 24,000-acre spread of land across three islands between Georgetown and McClellanville.
DNR will work with Goldfinch and the Yawkey Foundations Board of Trustees to try to find other options for protecting the center without unfairly penalizing boaters.
"It's going to remain the way it is (for now), and we are going to be talking to all parties involved," DNR spokesman Robert McCullough said.
A spokesman for the trustees said they did not want to comment.
Goldfinch's proviso last week surprised other lawmakers and conservation lobbyists, as well as DNR, who worried it would open the protected wildlife area to hunting.
That wasn't Goldfinch's intention, he said.
"I've been telling (DNR) for four years they're illegally writing people tickets for being in a sanctuary that doesn't exist," Goldfinch said. "Then last week everybody got mad at me, saying 'Goldfinch wants to open Yawkey up for hunting. Goldfinch wants to kill all the birds.'"
The Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center Heritage Preserve north of McClellanville above the Santee River delta is among the most curious properties managed for the public by DNR, partly because by deed restriction the public has only limited access to it.
It's a singular tract of remote barrier islands, pine forests and waterfowl ponds flush with wildlife and the former hunting preserve of Yawkey, the late legendary owner of the Boston Red Sox.
He deeded it to the state to be managed for wildlife research and education.
The general public is allowed on site only for programs, tours and occasional nuisance hunts.
The problem is, if a waterway is wide and deep enough for a boat to travel and the boat can get to it, the public has a right to use it. And most public coastal tracts are open to the public as far as the high water mark, or the dunes.
"You go down a slippery slope when you start limiting public access," said Rep. Lee Hewitt, R-Georgetown.
But across the coast the public is restricted from stretches set aside for wildlife management, such as nesting areas for turtles or protected bird species. As an example, the Crab Bank bird rookery in Charleston Harbor is closed to the public during nesting season and open only to the high tide mark in the winter off-season.
DNR for years has been ticketing for trespassing in protected stretches of Yawkey, McCullough said. But the restriction doesn't cover all its waters and beaches.
At Yawkey, "there are places you can go on the beach but there are places you can't," he said. That will continue to be enforced for now.
Goldfinch said he has heard from people who thought they were ticketed unfairly. His father was ticketed seven years ago for hunting illegally in Mosquito Creek in the center, he said, but that wasn't why he objected to the restriction.
"I've been ready to pull the proviso since day one. I never wanted to introduce it in the first place," he said. But the regulation update passed the House without remark and the Senate was poised to approve it, he said.
"We're back to having no regulation, but at least that's better than no trespassing," Goldfinch said.