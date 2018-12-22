A primary support cable that snapped in a Wando River bridge last spring prompted a three-week closure of the critical Interstate 526 span and exposed a troubled history that has cost South Carolina millions of dollars.

The James B. Edwards Bridge opened in 1990. Its box-like sections are linked by steel and concrete “tendons” that can corrode until they break.

That happened in the westbound portion of the twin spans, sparking an emergency shutdown May 14.

Alternate routes from Mount Pleasant to Charleston were clogged, adding two hours to some commutes. To relieve the gridlock, S.C. Department of Transportation contractors paved crossover lanes, allowing traffic in both directions on the eastbound side.

The headaches persisted.

The problem surprised many, but not the DOT. Engineers had voiced concerns in 2010 about rust-causing water intrusion. Then one of the eight main cables went slack in 2016, prompting weekly inspections that uncovered the 2018 break.

With two new cables installed, the bridge reopened June 2. Efforts to waterproof the span and add more cables will persist well into the new year.

