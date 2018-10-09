A tropical storm warning is in effect for many South Carolina counties, including Charleston, in advance of a strengthening Hurricane Michael.

By 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Michael was a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The intensifying storm is expected to make landfall in Florida somewhere in the Panhandle or Big Bend areas on Wednesday before moving across the southeastern U.S. and off the Mid-Atlantic coast by Friday.

The forecast caused Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties to prepare in case emergency operations are needed in a partial or full capacity.

Tropical Storm Watches have been upgraded to Warnings for all of our land and marine zones. Latest information at https://t.co/ILhreov7RH #SCwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/4KXAWA3rj9 — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) October 9, 2018

Main threats

Forecasters warn that Michael is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to South Carolina communities, including Charleston, McClellanville and Edisto Island.

Heavy rainfall from #Michael could produce life-threatening flashflooding from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region intoportions of Georgia, the Carolinas, and southeast Virginia. See the latest @NWSWPC forecast for more details. pic.twitter.com/Gj38izMHaI — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2018

Wind — Speeds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected in the Charleston area, damaging some structures.

Tornadoes — Isolated tornadoes are possible, mainly Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Trees and debris — Trees with shallow roots could be uprooted debris could be scattered across roads, making them impassible.

Power — Some downed trees and power lines could cause scattered power outages.

Rain — Areas along South Carolina's coast could see 2-4 inches of rain. Some inland areas could see 4-10 inches.

Storm surge — Surge of up to 2 feet is possible in some areas. The surge combined with high tides could exacerbate flooding.

Coastal hazards — Life-threatening rip currents through Thursday. Some beach erosion is likely, especially the south and southwest facing beaches.

Authorities urge the public not to try and drive or venture outside as Michael moves through the area. Residents and others staying in the area should begin preparing by gathering supplies, important documents and other essential belongings.

How to prepare

Have the following items in an emergency kit:

Nonperishable item such as canned meat, fruits and vegetables

A manual can opener

High-energy foods such as peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars and trail mix

Food and supplements for infants, the elderly or those on special diets

A three-day supply of water made up of 1 gallon of water daily for each person in your group

A method of purifying water, either by boiling 5-10 minutes, adding 16 drops of unscented bleach (5.25 percent hypochlorite) per gallon of water, using purification tablets or filtration systems designed for backpacking

Food, water and medication for pets

All kits should have enough supplies to last each person in your group at least three days.

Experts also recommend having any medications that people in your group need, as well as flashlights, batteries, a battery or crank-operated radio, cash or travelers checks and change, a tool kit, rain gear, sturdy boots or shoes, diapers, formula, bottles, powdered milk and toiletries.

Also, gather up important documents such as birth certificates, passports, marriage licenses, wills, Social Security cards, bank account numbers and insurance policies, and store them in a waterproof container.

The storm now

Forecasters on Tuesday said Michael's tropical storm-force winds stretched 175 miles across, with hurricane-strength winds extending up to 45 miles from the center.

"Some additional strengthening is expected, and Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall in Florida," the Hurricane Center stated. "Weakening is expected after landfall as Michael moves through the southeastern United States."

Unlike the lead up to Hurricane Florence, forecasters are in close agreement about this storm's path but there is still some uncertainty on where the storm will go after making landfall.

"If Michael maintains tropical storm strength all along its inland track, we can expect widespread tree damage and power outages, especially across southern Georgia and perhaps extending into parts of the central Carolinas," said Jeff Masters, of the Weather Underground, on Tuesday. "Fortunately, Michael’s rapid forward motion will prevent the kind of massive multi-day rainfall that occurred during slow-moving Hurricane Florence."

As Michael gets closer to land, it will hit the shallower water of the continental shelf, which doesn't hold as much heat, Masters said.

"In addition, part of the circulation of the storm will be over land then, limiting the amount of moisture Michael can draw in to power itself," he said.

On Tuesday, at least 120,000 people along the Florida Panhandle were ordered to clear out on Tuesday as Hurricane Michael rapidly picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecast through Friday

SC Counties under tropical storm watch Allendale, Beaufort, Berkeley, Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Charleston, Chatham, Colleton, Dorchester, Effingham, Evans, Hampton, Jasper, Jenkins, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall

Wednesday: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. High near 86, low around 76. During the day, new rainfall amounts between one-half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

Thursday: Tropical storm conditions possible. During the day, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms, according to the service, could produce heavy rainfall. New rainfall amounts could total between one-half and three-quarters of an inch. Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with a chance of more showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies and clear conditions during the day with a high near 81. Expect mostly clear conditions in the evening with a low around 60, according to the service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.