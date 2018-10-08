Hurricane Michael is forecast to become "a dangerous major hurricane" by the time it reaches the Florida Panhandle Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center, and could bring unwelcome heavy rain to parts of South Carolina.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the storm was located about 140 miles east-northeast of Cozumel with maximum sustained winds around 75 mph. If Michael becomes a major hurricane, as predicted, it would have maximum sustained winds of at least 110 mph.

Hurricane Michael is traveling north at 7 mph, and a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, to be followed by a northeastward shift, taking aim at the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend areas on Wednesday, the Center said.

Michael is then expected to weaken as it tracks northeast, likely passing over or just west of southeast South Carolina and Georgia on Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong tropical storm, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

Forecasters over the weekend advised that the storm could produce potentially heavy rainfall over portions of the regions previously deluged by Florence last month.

The southernmost parts of South Carolina — picture a triangle with corners in Aiken, Georgetown and Hilton Head — are expected to get 4 to 6 inches of rain. The Florence-soaked Pee Dee and other areas are expected to get 2 to 4 inches.

Elsewhere in the U.S., a storm surge watch was issued from Navarre, Fla. to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay, the Center said. Meanwhile, a hurricane watch has also been issued for the area spanning the Alabama-Florida border eastward to the Suwanee River in Florida.

A tropical storm watch was issued from the Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island as well as the Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border, according to an advisory report.