Although Tropical Storm Michael remained stationary Sunday afternoon, located about 90 miles south of Cozumel, forecasters predicted that the storm would pick up in forward speed over the next few days and could become a hurricane as early as Tuesday night.
A northward motion was forecast to resume later Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Based on the tropical storm's trajectory, it could make landfall as a hurricane along the northern Florida Gulf Coast by Wednesday, according to the Center.
As to how Michael could potentially affect South Carolina remains to be seen, though forecasters have said the storm could yield additional negative impacts across portions of the Carolinas affected by Hurricane Florence last month.
On Sunday morning, the Center in an advisory message said that "there is an increasing risk of dangerous storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts over portions of the Gulf Coast by mid-week, although it is too soon to specify the exact location and magnitude of these impacts."
Michael is expected to spread heavy rains over western Cuba throughout the latter half of Sunday, the center said. Outer rain bands from the storm may produce rain totals between 2 and 4 inches across the Florida Keys through Monday, the Center said.