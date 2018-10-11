Tropical Storm Michael has knocked out power to thousands in the Charleston area and tens of thousands across South Carolina as it races across the state.
The good news is that the number of homes and businesses without power, which stood at more than 120,000 around 9:30 a.m., declined to fewer than 83,000 by 12:45 p.m. Here's the latest:
All but a few hundred of what had been thousands of S.C. Electric and Gas outages in Berkeley and Dorchester counties were resolved by the early afternoon. In Charleston County more than 4,000 were still without power from SCE&G.
Another 2,000 in Berkeley County and 1,000 in Dorchester County, who are Berkeley Electric Cooperative customers, were also without power.
Statewide, nearly 83,000 homes and businesses were without electricity as of 12:45 p.m. The outages were fairly evenly split between SCE&G, Duke Energy, and the state's electric cooperatives. That's about 40,000 fewer outages than had been reported just three hours earlier.
"More than 200 off-system contractors from as far away as Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Ohio began arriving in South Carolina last night. More will arrive soon to be staged across our service territory ready to respond," SCE&G tweeted.
South Carolina's electric cooperatives reported just over 27,500 customers without power, a number that has been declining.
"Crews are in the field working but will have to stop for safety reasons if sustained wind speeds reach 35 mph," according to a Facebook post from the Berkeley utility.
Duke Energy, which primarily serves the Upstate and the Pee Dee was reporting more than 26,000 customers without power, down from 40,000 before noon. Of those outages, nearly 9,000 were in Spartanburg County.
Santee Cooper reported just 381 outages, down from more than 6,000 a few hours earlier, mostly in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph are downing trees and utility poles.
Richland and Lexington counties had the most SCE&G outages early in the day, more than 20,000 combined, but the number had dropped closer to 11,000 by 12:45 a.m.