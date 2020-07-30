Tropical Storm Isaias could move toward SC early next week, forecasts show

Forecasters predicted Thursday morning that South Carolina will likely be in the path of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is currently near Puerto Rico.

A 5 a.m. Thursday update showed South Carolina falling firmly within the tropical storm forecast zone. The storm would near the state's coast around 2 a.m. Monday, according to current predictions.

Isaias, recently upgraded to tropical storm status, may reach Florida by Friday night or Saturday.

The rainfall amounts expected for Puerto Rico and nearby islands will lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides in those areas, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said.

Predictions are expected to change in the coming days, and it's still unclear what threats the storm poses to South Carolina.

"There's still a tremendous amount of uncertainty," said Michael Emlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The effects on the coast could be just a little bit of wind and not much rain, or we could see tropical storm winds and flooding, he said. It's too early to tell.

"It's really a challenging forecast," Emlaw said. They're looking to see how the storm track changes over the next few days.

If multiple updates show the storm tracking far offshore, then conditions will be fairly safe, he said. Now, it's just a matter of watching and waiting.