After crossing into South Carolina on Friday, a weakening Tropical Storm Florence seems to have had minimal impacts to one Lowcountry county: Dorchester.
As of Saturday morning, Dorchester County officials have recorded a handful of incidents during the storm.
A downed tree blocked all lanes of Miles Road on Friday between Alwyn Boulevard and Ladson Road before the scene was cleared a short time later, according to a tweet by the county's official account.
Officials also noted a few other trees down including one over Interstate 26.
One lane is blocked by a downed tree on Interstate 26 westbound near mike marker 72.— Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) September 15, 2018
Another tree was reported down in Summerville.
There is a tree down blocking the intersection of Regent and Coronet Streets in Summerville.— Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) September 15, 2018
Both scenes were later cleared.
On Saturday morning, 157 Edisto Electric Cooperative Customers were without power in Dorchester County, according to the county's twitter account.
157 Edisto Electric customers are without power in the community of Dorchester. No reported outages from SCE&G and Berkeley Electric.— Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) September 15, 2018
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office recorded one arrest on Friday at 8 p.m. after responding to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near Ladson and Dorchester roads, said Maj. Tony Phinney, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.