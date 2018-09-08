S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Florence, which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane during the coming week.

McMaster made the announcement during a Saturday afternoon press conference where he also urged residents to prepare themselves for any potential impacts from the intensifying storm.

"Being prepared is always the best strategy," the governor said. "I must say that our team in South Carolina … everyone is on alert. We’ve already begun moving assets in place."

An emergency declaration, however, does not mean residents should panic, McMaster said. Evacuations were not on the table as of Saturday afternoon and the state of emergency simply allows government agencies and organizations like the Red Cross to coordinate resources and being moving them to coastal communities that would be impacted should Florence make landfall or pass close by.

Kim Stenson, director of the S.C. Emergency Management Division, urged residents to review the state's hurricane guide and to visit their website, scemd.org, for tips on how to prepare.

The agency has also developed the SC Emergency Manager application, which is available free on the Apple App Store or Google Play, Stetson said.

In the event that Florence has a significant impact, it will be important that residents act as their own emergency managers until help arrives, he said.

For now, the storm's path remains uncertain.

As of Saturday afternoon, Florence was moving through the central Atlantic Ocean, according to John Quagliariello, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Columbia office. Rapid intensification is expected after Saturday night and the risk of impacts to South Carolina continues to increase.

As of late Saturday morning, the storm was located 835 miles southeast of Bermuda and moving west around 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Its strongest, sustained winds were around 65 mph and the storm was becoming better organized, the Hurricane Center stated.

"Florence is forecast to be a major hurricane by Tuesday," the Hurricane Center stated.

A major hurricane is any classified as Category 3 or greater, with winds of at least 111 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to move between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the coastline of the southeastern U.S. on Thursday, the Hurricane Center stated.

As the Florence gets closer to land in the coming days, forecasters and state officials will have a better idea of its potential impact to South Carolina and the East Coast in general.

McMaster said all residents should take basic steps like filling any prescription medications they need, providing safe arrangements for their pets, and gathering important documents and irreplaceable possessions should they need to evacuate.

"It’s a beautiful day outside," the governor said. "People (are) playing football today and probably the last thing on anybody’s mind is a hurricane. But if you look at that weather map … it could be very big. Right now it’s headed in our direction, so we’re urging people to get ready."