Tropical Storm Michael crossed into South Carolina near Aiken early Thursday morning bringing 40 mph winds and heavy rain while cruising on a northeast path through the state.
The entire state is under a tropical storm warning and flash flood warnings in the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate remain in effect.
On a path that will take the storm's center past Columbia, Camden and Cheraw, Michael is zooming at 21 mph, much faster than Florence last month, which needed an entire weekend to pass through the state at walking speed.
More than 95,000 customers have lost power statewide mostly in Aiken and Richland counties with reports of downed trees.
Fallen trees also closed lanes on I-526 near Daniel Island and I-26 in Lexington near Chapin during morning commutes.
Enough rain could fall on ground saturated by Florence last month to cause minor flooding.
The storm should weaken as it continues through South Carolina on Thursday but poses enough of a threat that led to tornado watches in 42 counties overnight.
Michael is packing a fraction of the power from making landfall on the Florida panhandle wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds.
As precaution, Gov. Henry McMaster extended the state of emergency put in place for Florence so the National Guard and State Emergency Division activate troops and operations centers if needed.
On Thursday, 28 counties closed offices and a number of schools districts and colleges, including the University of South Carolina, called off classes.
Utilities currently report 96,673 power outages statewide due to Tropical Storm #Michael #scwx #sctweets pic.twitter.com/va4uMAO7i3— SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 11, 2018
What to expect in the Charleston area
Winds — Tropical storm force wind and gusts will peak by late morning. Sustained winds will remain around 25 mph until the evening with gusts up 40 mph possible. Winds should weaken Thursday evening below 20 mph.
Tornadoes — Tornado watches issued late Wednesday have expired.
Rainfall — Inland should get about an inch of rain Thursday while the coast will get a half-inch.
Coastal flooding — Minor flooding possible along the South Carolina coast around the time of the Thursday morning high tide.
Coastal hazards — Life-threatening rip currents warnings and high surf advisories remain in effect.
What to expect in central South Carolina
Wind — Gusts reaching the bottom edge of tropical storm force at 40 mph near Columbia. Sustained winds will stay around 25 mph before noon then will drop into the evening. In Florence, winds will pick up in the mid-afternoon at the same speeds.
Rain — About 3 inches of rain is expected as is minor to moderate flooding in the Midlands. The Pee Dee should get 2 inches.
Tornado — Tornado warning issued for the Midlands and Pee Dee has been lifted but conditions exist to create tornadoes through tonight.
What to expect in the Upstate
Wind — Gusts around 35 mph with sustained winds at 20 mph before noon.
Rain — 2 to 4 inches. Tapers in the evening. Flash flooding possible.
Tornado — Watches issued east of I-85 have expired.