Tropical Storm Michael downed trees, knocked out power and flooded some neighborhoods across the Midlands after arriving in South Carolina early Thursday morning.
A pair of Lexington County neighborhoods near Irmo flooded after stormwater drains near creeks could not withstand a sudden large amount of rain that fell, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said.
It was not clear if the drains were blocked. County crews are checking stormwater drains. Some evacuations were reported. But the floodwaters disappeared within an hour.
A tree smashed into a north Columbia home, briefly trapping a man inside who was injured, the Columbia Fire Department said. Emergency crews had to take Solomon Guinyard out through one of the Randall Avenue house’s windows after his leg was injured by the massive tree that splintered the house’s roof, said Hector Benthall, a roommate.
Benthall said he left the house just in time Thursday morning on a trip to see his mother when a giant oak tree fell.
“I would have been sitting right there in that living room,” Benthall said, as he inspected the demolished home.
The entire state is under a tropical storm warning and flash flood warnings in the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate remain in effect.
On a path that will take the storm's center past Columbia, Camden and Cheraw, Michael is zooming at 21 mph, much faster than Florence last month, which needed an entire weekend to pass through the state at walking speed.
More than 100,000 customers have lost power statewide mostly in Aiken and Richland counties with reports of downed trees. More than 10 shelters have opened.
Enough rain could fall on ground saturated by Florence last month to cause minor flooding.
Lexington County emergency management reported 10 homes flooded in the Whitehall neighborhood. Photos from one of our WRN ambassadors https://t.co/oHvfDAuBGz— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 11, 2018
The storm should weaken as it continues through South Carolina on Thursday but poses enough of a threat that led to tornado watches in 42 counties overnight.
Michael is packing a fraction of the power from making landfall on the Florida panhandle wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds.
As precaution, Gov. Henry McMaster extended the state of emergency put in place for Florence so the National Guard and State Emergency Division activate troops and operations centers if needed.
On Thursday, 30 counties closed offices and a number of schools districts and colleges, including the University of South Carolina, called off classes.
What to expect in central South Carolina
Wind — Gusts reaching the bottom edge of tropical storm force at 40 mph near Columbia. Sustained winds will stay around 25 mph before noon then will drop into the evening. In Florence, winds will pick up in the mid-afternoon at the same speeds.
Rain — About 3 inches of rain is expected as is minor to moderate flooding in the Midlands. The Pee Dee should get 2 inches.
Tornado — Tornado warning issued for the Midlands and Pee Dee has been lifted but conditions exist to create tornadoes through tonight.
What to expect in the Upstate
Wind — Gusts around 35 mph with sustained winds at 20 mph before noon.
Rain — 2 to 4 inches. Tapers in the evening. Flash flooding possible.
Tornado — Watches issued east of I-85 have expired.