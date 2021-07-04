Tropical Storm Elsa moves toward Cuba, could reach SC this week

Tropical Storm Elsa continued its way through the Caribbean on July 4 as it approached Cuba, where forecasters warned of tropical storm conditions that can cause mudslides and flash flooding.

As the storm barrels through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico, it is uncertain whether the storm will impact the Lowcountry in the coming week.

As of 11 a.m. July 4, the storm was moving west-northwest in the Caribbean at 13 mph with 60 mph winds, which decreased from the storm’s July 3 movement of 17 mph and 65 mph winds.

Widespread heavy rain were forecast to continue affecting portions of southern Haiti and Jamaica on July 4. The storm will then move into the Cayman Islands and Cuba on July 4 into July 5, which could cause significant flooding and mudslides in Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Charleston Office of the National Weather Service reported the chance of seeing sustained tropical storm force winds of 34 knots or greater in southeast South Carolina was between 20 percent and 30 percent.

The worst conditions of the storm would most likely be experienced in the Lowcountry from late July 7 into late July 8, according to the weather service. However, Elsa’s impact on the Lowcountry remains uncertain.

Depending on the storm’s intensity, Elsa could potentially bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and tornadoes to the Charleston area, Emily McGraw, a weather service meteorologist, said.

The storm could also bring a storm surge inundation, high seas and dangerous surf conditions.

“There hasn’t been too much certainty with the storm’s track,” McGraw said. “We’re hoping to have a better idea of what the system looks like once it passes Cuba and heads into the gulf. Until then, the system’s impact on Charleston remains uncertain.”

By July 5, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Elsa is forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of southern Florida on July 6.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on July 3 for 15 counties potentially in the path of the tropical storm.

As Elsa approaches the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula July 5 through July 7, heavy rainfall may result in isolated flash flooding, according to the Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas, according to the Hurricane Center. There is a tropical storm watch for the Florida Keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef, Florida Bay and the southwest coast of Florida.

There is also a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch for parts of Cuba forecast to be impacted by the storm.