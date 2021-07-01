Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic, could hit Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed July 1 off the coast of the Windward Islands in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Elsa is the earliest-known fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic region since 1966, according to the Hurricane Center.

The storm could potentially hit South Florida in the coming week, but is not forecast to head toward South Carolina at this time. The storm’s long-range track remains uncertain among forecasters, however.

“There is just a lot of uncertainty,” Michael Stroz, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Charleston office. “It could bring rain and wind. It could bring nothing. It’s just way too early to know at this time.”

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were reported at 45 mph and moving west at 28 mph at 11 a.m. July 1. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin July 2 in the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands. Elsa is then forecast to impact portions of the Caribbean, such as the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas through the weekend and early next week.

Areas impacted by the storm should expect heavy rain, according to the Hurricane Center. Isolated flash floods and mudslides are also possible.

The Hurricane Center recommends people monitor updates to the storm’s forecast as it progresses.