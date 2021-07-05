Tropical Storm Elsa forecast to cross the Carolinas this week

Tropical Storm Elsa neared Cuba and the Cayman Islands on July 5, where conditions were forecast to cause mudslides and flash flooding.

As it barreled toward the Gulf of Mexico, the storm’s track indicates that heavy rainfall and potential tropical storm conditions could impact the Lowcountry on July 7 and 8.

As of 11 a.m. July 5, the storm was moving west-northwest toward Cuba at 14 mph with 65 mph winds.

Approximately 5 to 10 inches of rain and significant flooding were forecast to continue affecting portions of Cuba and the Cayman Islands July 5. The storm was forecast to then move toward Florida on July 6, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of coastal Florida are predicted to encounter isolated flash floods from the storm.

After Elsa clears Florida, it is expected to move to the north and east across coastal Georgia and the Carolinas before moving over the western Atlantic, according to the Hurricane Center.

The Charleston Office of the National Weather Service reported the threat of heavy rain and flooding in the Lowcountry has increased. Rainfall amounts could range from 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts of 5 inches, according to the weather service.

The threat for sustained tropical storm force winds has trended higher, as well, according to the weather service. The risk for tropical storm-force winds will be highest at the South Carolina coast.

A Tropical Storm Watch could be issued for parts of the Charleston area on July 5, according to the weather service.

The worst conditions of the storm would most likely be experienced in the Lowcountry from late July 7 into late July 8, according to the weather service. However, Elsa’s impact on the Lowcountry remains uncertain.

Depending on the storm’s intensity, Elsa could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and tornadoes to the Charleston area, Emily McGraw, a weather service meteorologist, said.

The storm could also bring high seas and dangerous surf conditions.

“As it moves over the area, it is forecasted to potentially be a tropical depression as it heads toward our area,” McGraw said. ”That is uncertain, and we could still see tropical storm force winds with the system.”

By July 5, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Elsa is forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of southern Florida on July 6.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on July 3 for 15 counties potentially in the path of the tropical storm.

As Elsa approaches the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula July 5 through July 7, heavy rainfall may result in isolated flash flooding, according to the Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas, according to the Hurricane Center. There is also a warning for the southwest coast of Florida.

A tropical storm watch has been placed for the Florida Keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef, Florida Bay and multiple areas near the southwest coast of Florida.

There is also a tropical storm warning for parts of Cuba forecast to be impacted by the storm.